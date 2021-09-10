The weather is expected to warm up considerably more next week, according to the Met Office.

The weather is expected to get even warmer next week, according to the Met Office, but it’s not all good news.

As the country basked in some early autumn sun on Tuesday, the UK achieved its highest temperature since the end of July.

In Wales, the temperature hit 30.7°C, while in Merseyside, it reached 29°C.

The scorching weather arrived after the official end of summer, which is considered to be August 31 from a meteorological standpoint.

However, thunderstorms hit sections of the country on Wednesday and Thursday, quickly displacing the mild weather.

The Met Office predicts that temperatures will rise this weekend, despite the overcast weather.

But the rain isn’t going away anytime soon.

“It will probably be turning warmer but more unsettled again during the middle of next week with a chance of showers for most areas, these potentially heavy and thundery in places, especially across central and southern parts,” the Met Office said in its long-range weather forecast for September 15 to 24.

“Atlantic systems from the northwest are more likely to arrive at the end of next week and thereafter.

“Rainy spells will sweep over the country, followed by brighter but showery periods,” says the forecast.

“At times, there may be some windy spells.

“It will most certainly be wettest in the northwest, with the southeast getting the best of any drier weather.

“For the most part, temperatures will fluctuate around average, with the possibility of some warm periods in the south.”