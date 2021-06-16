The weather forecast in the south is ‘strange,’ since Wednesday might be the hottest day of 2021.

Wednesday could be the warmest day of the year so far, with temperatures reaching 30 degrees in areas of the UK.

According to a Met Office forecaster, a warm front reaching south-east from East Anglia to Kent will bring warm “sticky” weather to places within this zone.

Further north, temperatures will be significantly lower, with a few showers possible in Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The temperature is expected to reach 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) in London, 22 degrees Celsius (71.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Cardiff, 18 degrees Celsius (64.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in Belfast, and 17 degrees Celsius (62.6 degrees Fahrenheit) in Edinburgh.

Temperatures in Teddington, Middlesex, reached 29.7C (85.46F) on Monday, making it the warmest day of the year so far.

According to Met Office forecaster Simon Partridge, Wednesday’s highest temperature has a “reasonable possibility” of breaking the previous record set on Monday.

“It’s going to be pretty close, and there’s a good chance we’ll just pip it,” he said.

“There’s a high probability we’ll see temperatures of 30°C just north of London, with a tiny probability of 31°C (87.8F).

“The heat will be focused in the UK’s south-east quadrant, with a cold front passing across the north.

“Not only will it be hot, but it will also get progressively humid, making it feel sticky and muggy by the early evening.”

Mr Partridge stated that most football fans in Wales should expect dry, gloomy weather and evening temperatures of around 15 degrees Celsius (59 degrees Fahrenheit) when Wales takes on Turkey in the Euros at 5 p.m.

The prognosis for supporters in east Wales and England, on the other hand, could be considerably different, with a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms in effect starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday and running until midnight on Thursday.

From 9 a.m. on Friday, the Met Office has issued yellow warnings for storms that might cause floods and power outages in south-east England for further 24 hours.

This warning applies to places south of Hull, including Birmingham, as well as locations in the south, with the exception of Devon.

Manchester and the majority of Wales, as well as the rest of the west, may be affected. (This is a brief piece.)