The weather forecast for the half-term vacation has been confirmed by the Met Office.

For children throughout Merseyside, the October half-term begins this weekend.

Many families will be planning vacations or exciting activities to do just in their own backyard.

Those who plan on staying at home will be relieved to learn that there will be no inclement weather.

While the weather won’t be breaking the flags, we may expect temperatures to exceed 15 degrees Celsius.

“Largely dry on Saturday, but isolated showers are possible,” according to the Met Office’s week forecast.

“Generally cloudy, although with the southerly air freshening, a few bright or sunny spells are possible.”

“On Sunday and Monday, there will be rain or showers at times, but there will also be some brighter intervals.

“By Tuesday, it should be mostly dry, but patchy showers is likely later.” It was breezy at times, with temperatures that were about average.

“On Wednesday, a belt of rain will sweep through the country, with fine and dry weather in the south and bright spells in the north but the possibility of showers.”

“Atlantic systems will continue to come in from the west throughout the next few days of this period, bringing heavy rain and severe, locally gale-force winds.

“Some rain bands may become slow-moving, resulting in locally significant rainfall accumulations, especially over the western hills.”

“Temperatures are normally average or somewhat higher than average.

“Unstable and windy weather will continue to arrive from the Atlantic for the rest of October, with outbreaks of potentially heavy rain for many.”

“It’s wettest in the west and northwest, although there are still some dry spells.”