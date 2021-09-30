The weather forecast for Liverpool is for blustery winds and showers, according to the Met Office.

With strong winds and heavy rain on the way, Liverpool is in for a soggy weekend.

The Met Office’s latest prognosis for Liverpool and the rest of the North West area forecasts a “unsettled weekend.”

This week’s weather has taken a turn for the worse, with temperatures significantly lower than the previous week.

This is expected to continue into the first half of October, with showers and prolonged periods of rain affecting places across the UK, according to forecasters.

The following is the forecast for Friday and the rest of the weekend in the North West:

“A day of sunshine and scattered showers, some locally heavy and perhaps thundery,” the Met Office stated. Strong winds, with the strongest along the coast. I’m feeling a lot better. The maximum temperature is 15 degrees Celsius.”

On Saturday, heavy rain is expected to begin about 10 a.m. and last well into the afternoon.

Highs of 14 degrees are expected, although it will feel like 8 degrees for much of the day.

Rain will fall intermittently throughout the day on Sunday, with clear skies giving way to light rain around lunchtime.

Temperatures will reach 15 degrees Celsius, but it will feel like 10 to 11 degrees Celsius.

“An unsettled weekend, with showers or prolonged periods of rain, high gusts, and probable coastal gales,” the Met Office stated. By Monday, the winds will have eased significantly, and there will be sunny spells and showers.”

“An unstable spell of weather is predicted across the UK through the first part of this time,” said the long-range forecast for the North West from October 4 to October 13.

“Showers or longer periods of rain will affect many regions, some of which may be heavy at times, however there will be some drier and brighter intervals as well.

“Strong winds are possible in some areas, especially along the beaches. Temperatures are expected to be cooler than normal.

“Drier and more settled weather may begin to emerge in the south of the UK during the second half of this period, according to early indications.

“In the north, conditions will likely stay unsettled, with further showers or longer spells of rain possible, as well as the possibility of high gusts at times. For the most part, temperatures will likely return to near-average levels.”