The weapon charge against Kyle Rittenhouse has been dropped by the judge, but other charges are still being considered.

Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed one allegation of unauthorized possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under the age of 18 before closing statements in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial on Monday. The offense is a misdemeanor that carries a maximum sentence of nine months in prison.

The firearm charge was regarded one of the more serious charges against Rittenhouse, who is facing five felony charges after shooting and killing two individuals and wounding another during rioting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

Despite being 17 years old, Rittenhouse’s defense team argued that state law might be interpreted to allow him to possess the AR-15-style rifle.