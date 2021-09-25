The wealthiest criminals in Liverpool lived lives of luxury.

Luxury vacations and thousands of pounds worth of designer clothing have been enjoyed by some of Liverpool’s wealthiest criminals.

Despite sharing one of Formby’s most prominent roads with Liverpool and Everton footballers, one heroin dealer, Dominic McInally, had “no visible” revenue for seven years.

Terence Bell, another dealer, said he was only paying off his drug debt when he was caught with four 1kg bricks of cocaine worth £144,000 in his possession.

Bell did, in fact, own a number of properties and have a bank account with around £100,000 in it.

Merseyside has produced some of the country’s most prominent criminals, with one of the country’s most sought criminals controlling the drug and gun trade in the county.

We take a look back at some of the criminals who were brought to justice after living opulent lives with their ill-gotten money.

A gang from Kirkby lead by a man known as “Badger” inundated North Wales with drugs and “preyed on vulnerable clients for profit.”

The men “earned thousands of pounds out of the pain of others” and benefitted from their drug trade by visiting spas, taking vacations, and attending the Chester Races.

Ryan Hamid, the gang’s leader, was nicknamed as “Badger” because of a white streak in his hair. He and another gang member, James Morris, orchestrated the selling of heroin and crack cocaine.

“Thousands of pounds of drugs, as well as cash,” North Wales Police claimed.

“We demonstrated how the members profited from their unlawful actions with luxury clothes, holidays, spa and hotel breaks, and even a visit to Chester Races,” said investigating officer PC James Tapley at their sentence last year.

Six of the seven people involved received prison sentences, while Morris’ girlfriend received a two-year suspended term.

Terence Bell was a cocaine dealer who almost deceived the cops into thinking he was just paying back a loan.

Officers stopped Bell of Bulford Road, Walton driving a Ford Focus in Widnes in September 2017 and discovered four 1kg bricks of cocaine with an estimated street value of £144,000 on him.

Bell was sentenced to 80 months in prison after pleading guilty to providing class A narcotics and informing Liverpool Crown Court.