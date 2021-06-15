The ways in which coronavirus limitations are being relaxed in the United Kingdom

In Scotland, the next step of lockdown relaxation will most likely be postponed by three weeks.

The goal, according to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, will be to vaccinate as many people as possible with two vaccines in that time frame.

Her declaration came a day after Boris Johnson said the next stage of lifting coronavirus restrictions in England will be postponed for up to four weeks due to concerns about the spread of the Delta type, which originated in India.

Here’s how things stand in each of the UK’s four nations:

– What does Scotland’s newest announcement imply?

The planned switch to Level 0 coronavirus limitations on June 28 is likely to be postponed for three weeks, according to Ms Sturgeon.

The Scottish Government had previously stated that, as of this date, all areas would be moved to Level 0 — the lowest level of limitations in the five-tier system.

However, the First Minister stated that prudence is required in order to provide for additional time to complete vaccines.

Following a scheduled review of present levels, she said the decision would be approved at Holyrood next week.

– Can you tell me about the existing regulations?

Since June 5, Shetland, Orkney, the Western Isles, and a few smaller islands have been in Level 0, while the rest of Scotland is in Level 1 or 2.

Level 0 allows up to eight people from four houses to gather indoors, whereas Level 1 allows up to ten individuals from four families to meet indoors at a cafe or restaurant.

Individuals can gather in homes in groups of no more than six people from a maximum of three houses under Level 2, while the same applies in Level 1, although eight people from three households can also gather within public spaces, while the limit is 12 people from 12 houses outside.

– What’s going on in England?

For the next four weeks, England will remain in Step 3 until July 19.

This implies that existing restrictions, such as the, will remain in place. (This is a brief piece.)