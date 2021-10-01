The Wayne Couzens lockdown tweet by Kirstie Allsopp has sparked a debate.

Last night, TV personality Kirstie Allsopp got caught in a Twitter spat after being accused of exploiting the sentence of killer Michael Couzens to promote her divisive anti-lockdown stance.

The broadcaster from Devon, who co-hosts Location, Location, Location and Love it or List, has been chastised on Twitter for implying that the lockdown made it easier for police officer Wayne Couzens to murder Sarah Everard.

Wayne Couzens, a former police officer, was sentenced to life in prison for the violent kidnapping, rape, and murder of Sarah Everard, who he stole from South London around 9.30 p.m. on March 3.

Today’s sentencing has generated a discussion on police trust, and Jeremy Vine shared his thoughts on Twitter.

In the aftermath of Wayne Couzens’ imprisonment yesterday, Kirstie Allsopp turned to Twitter to respond to BBC presenter Jeremy Vine’s remark that he was uncomfortable about instructing his kids not to trust male police officers.

“No, you ensure that lockdowns are never, ever imposed again,” Kirstie Allsopp tweeted in response to Jeremy Vine. This could not have happened under any other circumstances.”

People on social media, on the other hand, rapidly rounded on the presenter.

“Your first impulse is to use this murder, which is plainly the fault of the killer (who would no doubt have found means regardless) to push your anti-lockdown message,” Charlotte Wilson tweeted in response to Kirstie Allsopp.

“I find that perplexing, and I’m curious as to where your empathy is. It’s obvious that you’ve had trouble with lockdown.”

“I did not do such a thing,” Kirstie Allsopp responded. I answered to Jeremy Vine’s concern about whether he should tell his daughters not to trust the cops. They should be powers they can’t abuse, I said. It was a response to a single individual’s query.”