The Way Mother Tiger Checks On Her Cubs Makes The Internet Smile

After watching a video of a mother tiger checking on her children to make sure they weren’t lost in their lush green home, internet users let out a collective “aww.” The heartwarming movie was shot in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu, where the Nilgiris and the Geddai Dam provided the perfect backdrop for the video.

According to Indian Express, the video was posted by Supriya Sahu, an Indian Administrative Officer and Tamil Nadu’s Principal Secretary of Environment.

The three young tigers appeared to be a little disoriented as they followed their mother’s trail. The camera then turns to the mother tiger, who returned her gaze to her cubs, almost as if she was checking in to see if they were still alive.

“Tiger Country” appears to be a mother instructing her three adolescent children. On Twitter, Sahu commented, “Look at the discipline and the way she keeps an eye on them.” “This was spotted near the Geddai Dam…” Within a day of being shared on Twitter, the film had over 30,000 views. Many people reacted positively to the film and were moved by the mother-child bond, which is shared by not just humans but also the most vicious animals in the wild.

One remark read, “Beautiful shot taken,” while another read, “Seems they are on some pretty unique mission.”

Another remark said, “These kids know their mom means business, so they’d better behave.”

According to Hindustan Times, a similar scenario occurred earlier this year in June and demonstrated the interaction between a male tiger and four pups.

According to forest department officials at the Panna Tiger Reserve in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, the male tiger began caring for the cubs after their mother died after a long illness.

“The forest department studied the tiger and the cubs for a month between May 20 and June 20 by placing up cameras in the domain of the cubs and discovered that the tiger killed animals and left [the prey]for the cubs,” said US Sharma, the field director of Panna Tiger Reserve, at the time.

The tiger was caught on camera roaming around, but he did not stay away from the pups for more than two days, according to the cameras. The field director explained, "The tiger made all the killings distant from their zone and delivered the dead prey for them." "On May 21, he killed a sambhar and shared the meat with his friends.