The waterfront in Liverpool is due to get a multi-million pound makeover.

The mayor of Liverpool has revealed more information about a proposed new waterfront attraction and what it will entail for the city.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak startled many when he stated during today’s budget statement that £2 million would be invested in a new Beatles attraction on Liverpool’s waterfront.

The announcement sparked a frenzy of activity, with city officials laying forth their own thoughts for what a new waterfront attraction could mean for the city.

In the budget, £2 million is set out for a new Beatles attraction on the Liverpool waterfront.

Initially, Metro Mayor Steve Rotheram stated that he and others had been working on a proposal for a “immersive, globally significant” Beatles event for some time, which The Washington Newsday understands might include a hologram experience involving the Fab Four.

According to Mayor Rotheram, “The news made today is the result of many years of hard work to assist build this wonderful project for our community. This would be a truly exceptional, cutting-edge Beatles experience.

“We’ve been sponsoring idea development for a globally major attraction since 2018.” During that period, I’ve met with a number of ministers, including the Chancellor’s immediate predecessor, to discuss how to make this vision a reality.” Following this declaration, the city council responded with its own statement, with Culture Cabinet Member Cllr Harry Doyle tweeting that the local authority is leading the waterfront developments.

The project’s working title is ‘The Pool,’ and the city council’s press release makes no mention of The Beatles, instead referring to a ‘new development taking over a part of the waterfront, which will establish a new destination dedicated to celebrating and creating music.’

In a statement, the council said: “The Beatles and the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra draw tens of thousands of music fans each year, and Liverpool’s waterfront and musical heritage are well-known and cherished around the world.

“The Pool’s objective is to build on these magnificent foundations and create a unique collection of tourist experiences, music events – connected with Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA) – which would be a center for elite and rising talent.”

