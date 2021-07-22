The waterfront displacement orders were ‘justified,’ according to the police commissioner.

Emily Spurrell, the Police and Crime Commissioner for Merseyside, feels the contentious dispersal orders imposed on Liverpool’s waterfront were “appropriate.”

A number of orders have been issued in the waterfront region, the most recent of which is in effect until today and covers a substantial portion of the waterfront and docks.

Liverpool is no longer a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Police officers can use dispersal orders to force anyone they suspect of creating or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a defined area and not return for 48 hours.

While some have praised the action, others have criticized it, claiming that the orders are being utilized too frequently and that authorities are treating young people unfairly.

Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrell commented on the incident, saying she has raised the issue with the Chief Constable of Merseyside Police and the inspector who ordered the orders in the region to better understand the grounds behind them.

“While I do not have the authority to impose dispersal orders or intervene in operational policing matters, I am confident that the decisions were made for the right reasons and were justified based on the evidence, which included calls to Merseyside Police, information on social media, incidents captured on police body worn cameras, and numerous complaints from members of the public, local businesses, and a variety of other sources,” she said.

“Unfortunately, there have been a number of serious safety concerns in the waterfront area in recent weeks; a 15-year-old boy was assaulted earlier this week, threats were made to local businesses, there were a large number of incidents of anti-social behavior with some youths acting aggressively towards other youths and security guards, weapons were seen on CCTV, and there were concerns for a numbing of the area.

“Merseyside Police has collaborated with other authorities to ensure everyone’s safety.

“These dispersal orders are not being used to prevent members of the public, particularly young people, from peacefully and lawfully enjoying local open spaces, but they do give the police the tools they need to deal with the small minority who wish to damage others,” she added.

“I.” “Summary concludes.”