The warmest New Year’s Eve in the history of the United Kingdom.

Temperatures in the United Kingdom reached 15.8 degrees Celsius on New Year’s Eve, the highest since records began.

Met Office forecasters projected earlier this week that New Year’s Eve would be the hottest on record.

The previous record of 14.8°C had previously been exceeded at 11 a.m. in Ryehill, East Yorkshire, when temperatures reached 14.9°C, and then again at noon in Coningsby, Lincolnshire, when temperatures reached 15.3°C.

The day’s high temperature of 15.8 degrees Celsius was recorded at Merryfield, Somerset, soon before 1 p.m., and Nantwich, Cheshire, an hour later.

“December itself has been warmer, and we have witnessed temperatures of up to 18C in parts of the UK,” said Craig Snell of the Met Office.

“In the great scheme of things, it was above normal but not as high as it could have been, but this New Year’s Eve was the hottest we’ve had in a long time.”

“What’s unusual is that it’s normally localized, but this year, everywhere south of Glasgow or Edinburgh has been exceptionally mild, with temperatures reaching 14C or 15C in many locations.”

The boost in temperatures, according to Mr Snell, is due to “south-westerly breezes” that “deliver milder weather to our coasts.”

“Where it’s coming from is warm enough that it’s enabling us to smash records,” he continued.

The temperature is anticipated to be nearly as warm on New Year’s Day.

According to Mr. Snell, the record for the warmest New Year’s Day is 15.6°C, but temperatures are predicted to hit 14°C or 15°C this year.

“It’s not out of the realms of possibility,” he continued.

“This is the first time we’ve had three days in a row with temperatures above 15°C since December 2016.” It’s been a long period of pleasant weather.

“I was considerably more certain on New Year’s Eve that we would experience record-breaking temperatures because the record for New Year’s Day is a little higher.”

“The start of 2022 will remain unusually mild.” The typical temperature in the UK is roughly 7°C or 8°C, so even at 14°C, it’s still 7°C above normal.” Temperatures are projected to plummet in January, according to Mr Snell, following what is likely to have happened. “The summary has come to an end.”