The wanted paedophile spent three weeks on the streets as a homeless person.

The sentencing of a paedophile who had hundreds of child sex abuse photographs in his possession has been postponed because he was detained for violating his bail conditions.

Aaron Haggett was supposed to appear in court in Liverpool, but the judge was told he was “somewhere” in North Wales.

On August 12, the 21-year-old failed to appear in court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The case was deferred for a pre-sentence report after he pled guilty to four charges involving such photos the next day.

He was released on bond on the condition that he stay at the YMCA in St Helens while the report was being produced, but he did not answer the phone for his probation interview, according to prosecutor Paul Blasbery.

“He should have been here today,” Mr Blasbery added, “but we received information from the police in the Bangor area of North Wales.” He had supposedly been homeless for three weeks in and around the region.

“He was apprehended yesterday and stated that he had mental health concerns. He should have been in court today and should have been living at the YMCA, according to a local police station’s investigation.” Mr Blasbery claimed that neither the prosecution nor the defense attorney Brendan Carville “know exactly where he is, presumably in police custody somewhere in North Wales.” Hopefully, he will be brought before a local judges court, detained, and then taken to the crown court.” In the event that the magistrates granted him bail, the judge, Recorder David Knifton, QC, issued a bench warrant that was not endorsed for bail and adjourned the matter to Friday.

He admitting to holding more than 400 photos of child sex abuse, including 83 images of children being raped, when he previously appeared in the Crown Court.

Between September 3, 2019 and October 26, 2020, he admitted to three counts of taking indecent images of children in all three levels of seriousness.

Between August 3, 2019 and December 21, 2020, he was also charged with possessing all of the pictures.