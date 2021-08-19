The wait list for Look Fantastic’s bestselling 2021 advent calendar is now available.

When Christmas comes around, Look Fantastic is always one of the most popular advent calendars.

The holiday season is rapidly approaching, which means that many customers are preparing by joining the waiting list for their favorite beauty calendars.

If beauty isn’t your thing, beer, gin, toy, and chocolate companies are starting to announce dates for holiday product debuts. It’s worthwhile to look because they all sell out quickly.

The Body Shop has set a date for the release of its new Christmas beauty calendars for 2021.

Last year’s Look Fantastic calendar sold out entirely through pre-orders, and we expect the same to happen this year.

You’ll be lucky to get your hands on it for the £85 asking price, as it’s packed with 25 luxurious delights from big name companies like Rituals, NARS, and Iconic London.

There’s more: you can save a lot of money.

Subscribers to Lookfantastic can save £15 on the Advent Calendar, bringing it down to just £70.

Here’s what you’ll find inside:

Somerville, Kate Moisturising Cleanser with Goat Milk (Deluxe Mini) Color Supernatural Dream Coat, Wow (Deluxe Mini) Hydra Setting Spray by Illamasqua (Deluxe Mini) Caudalie Vinosource SOS Hydration Intense Moisturising Cream (Vinosource SOS Hydration Intense Moisturising Cream) (Deluxe Mini) Botanical Repair Treatment by Aveda (Deluxe Mini) Delilah Lip Line Retractable Pencil (Long Wear) (Full Size) Facial Polish by Omorovicza (Deluxe Mini) Elasti-Styler, Philip Kingsley (Deluxe Mini) Orgasm Blush by NARS (Deluxe Mini) Sakura Candle Rituals (Travel Size) Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Shiseido Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate Shiseido Ultimune Power (Travel Size) Wonder Balm Percy and Reed (Deluxe Mini) Drops of Iconic London Highlighter (Deluxe Mini) Face AHC Real Eye Cream (Full Size) Overnight Glow Dark Spot Sleeping Cream by REN Clean Skincare (Deluxe Mini) Rhubarb & Custard Bath Fizzer by Bubble T (Full Size) This Stress Check Mood Manager Is Effective (Deluxe Mini) Cleansing Purifying Scrub with Sea Salt by Christophe Robin (Deluxe Mini) Dragon’s Blood Sculpting Gel by Rodial (Deluxe Mini) EGF Serum BIOEFFECT (Deluxe Mini) Kohl Kajal Eye Liner by Diego Dalla Palma (Full Size) Hyaluronic Mist by Balance Me Beauty Sleep (Deluxe Mini) Glycolic Acid Shea Butter Hand Balm by AVANT (Full Size) Elemis Facial Wash with Dynamic Resurfacing (Deluxe Mini) Clean & Green Detox Mask by ESPA (Full Size)

For additional information or to join the waiting list, go visit the Look Fantastic website.

If you’re a beauty aficionado, both The Body Shop and Glossybox have updated their 2021 calendars.