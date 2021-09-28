The visit of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to New York has sparked accusations of hypocrisy.

After traveling back from New York on a private plane, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were accused of hypocrisy, continuing a campaign that began in summer 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex completed a successful East Coast tour on Saturday, September 25, speaking to crowds at Global Citizen Live on vaccine equity.

Meghan read from her children’s book The Bench at a school in Harlem on Friday, September 24, after meeting New York mayor Bill de Blasio and visiting the 9/11 memorial on Thursday.

However, since their return to California, they have been chastised for flying home from Saturday’s concert by private aircraft, mirroring previous negative criticism they received when they left their royal responsibilities in the summer.

According to the UK tabloid The Sun, the pair flew from New York to California in a Dassault Falcon 2000 private plane, emitting an estimated 17 tons of carbon.

According to the newspaper, the average UK person produces 12.7 tons of carbon over the course of a year, according to eco firm Pawprint.

During their appearance, Meghan and Harry focused on vaccine equity, pushing for a waiver of vaccine intellectual property rights to allow poorer countries to make them domestically.

The event, however, had a broader environmental message, with Global Citizen calling on wealthy nations to help impoverished countries battle climate change.

“I do believe this is hypocrisy,” royal expert Penny Junor told the publication. There were probably plenty of scheduled flights.”

“I don’t see why they’re acting like superstars,” she continued. His father has been known to fly on a regular basis. His sibling flies on a regular basis.

“This completely destabilizes their climate message. By taking private flights, they are shooting themselves in the foot.”

After their coverage was widely picked up by other tabloids and stablemate The Times, Rupert Murdoch’s U.K. broadsheet daily, The Sun was not the only newspaper to report the story.

The New York Post, which has been a frequent critic of the pair, published the tale as well—just days after running a front-page banner about them that read, “Clueless California vacationers visit NYC.”

