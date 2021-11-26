The Virus Kills a Man Who Went to a COVID Party to Build Immunity.

According to local media accounts, an Austrian man who went to an Italian “coronavirus party” in an apparent attempt to establish immunity against COVID-19 died from the virus.

After catching the infection, the 55-year-old died in Austria last week. Similar parties are increasingly common in Bolzano, Italy, and throughout the province of South Tyrol, according to Rai Alto Adige, citing Patrick Franzoni, deputy co-ordinator of a COVID unit in the city.

Franzoni and colleagues are aware that some young people are intentionally wanting to get COVID-19 in order to obtain a “green pass” without being vaccinated against the virus.

In August, “green passes” were introduced in Italy, and last month, they became mandatory in the workplace. The certifications can be earned by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or recovering naturally from the virus during the previous six months. Other parts in Europe also require the credentials.

According to the news site, he stated, “We have received more than one account from doctors of individuals who admitted to having been infected on purpose.”

“[They do this] to develop antibodies and get a green card without having to be vaccinated. Long-term repercussions can occur, and even young kids can wind up in the hospital.” From December 6, cinemas, theaters, gyms, nightclubs, ski lifts, and stadiums, as well as indoor dining at restaurants and bars, will require the health pass.

“We know the situation in surrounding countries is quite bad, and we also see that the situation in Italy is gradually but consistently becoming worse,” Prime Minister Mario Draghi told reporters on Wednesday as he announced the steps.

In order to clarify the concept of “coronavirus parties,” Franzoni explained that at least one partygoer is infected with COVID-19, and other partygoers strive to catch the sickness from that person. He explained that they do so “without realizing that the virus is also hazardous in youngsters and young people.”

According to the Independent, the Bolzano Prosecutor’s Office has begun an investigation into the superspreader events.

In the wake of a high increase in infections, many European countries are quickly reimposing COVID restrictions on individuals. Given this, the WHO stated earlier this month that the EU has once again become the epicenter of the pandemic. This is a condensed version of the information.