The Virginia Legislature’s computer system has been infected with ransomware, complicating the upcoming session.

Virginia’s legislature’s information technology department was struck by ransomware on Monday, affecting the future sessions, state officials said.

Virginia’s Division of Legislative Automated Services, or DLAS, was targeted in the attack. It happened as lawmakers and staff were gearing up for the start of the legislative session in January.

Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for Gov. Ralph Northam, confirmed the attack on the General Assembly’s IT agency. According to a statement provided to The Associated Press by Yarmosky, Northam has been informed of the event and has asked executive branch agencies for assistance in “assessing and responding to this ongoing problem.”

Hackers used “very sophisticated malware” to gain access to the system late Friday, according to an email obtained by the Associated Press from Davie Burhop, a top agency officer. Burhop said in an email received Monday afternoon that a ransom note had been issued, but that no money or date had been mentioned.

Burhop’s agency was engaging with law enforcement, including the FBI, on the case, according to the email. It further stated that cybersecurity firm Mandiant had been retained following a “breach” last summer involving the usage of an employee’s credential and was assisting in the inquiry.

“We will send additional information, including a course of action, to this leadership group after subsequent meetings,” Burhop wrote, “but please appreciate this likely will not be resolved quickly.”

Burhop stated that the agency is working with authorities to determine “the magnitude of the issue and plan for possible remedy.” According to the email, all of the agency’s internal systems were affected, including those for bill drafting, the budget system, and the General Assembly voicemail system.

Senate Clerk Susan Clarke Schaar remarked, “Anything to do with bill writing or bill referrals has been impacted.”

The attack is the latest in a wave of ransomware strikes that has swept the world in the last year, affecting governments, critical infrastructure, and large organizations.

There is no previous case of a state legislature being hacked, according to cybersecurity researchers that track ransomware.

“It only goes to demonstrate that no company is immune to ransomware assaults. Anyone, anyplace, can be struck “Allan Liska, an intelligence analyst at cybersecurity firm Recorded Future, echoed this sentiment.

Virginia is the 74th state or municipal government to be hacked, according to Brett Callow, a security analyst with Emsisoft.