The village will be transformed with plans for a new market, park, and up to 1,000 residences.

A proposal for up to 1,000 dwellings is part of a succession of enormous projects that will forever transform Birkenhead.

Wirral Council has now received almost £100 million in financing from a variety of sources, including the government, to revitalise the borough’s largest town centre, which has been neglected for decades.

A huge home construction on unused land in Hind Street is one of the many ambitions for the town.

It is estimated that the project will result in the construction of between 800 and 1,000 dwellings once completed.

Given the proximity of Green Lane train station to the site, Alan Evans, Wirral Council’s head of regeneration, claimed the development had excellent environmental credentials.

He went on to say that the project would bring a substantial portion of the town back into use, which would have a significant impact on the area’s image.

While housing is an important aspect of the recovery strategy for Birkenhead, it is about so much more.

Birkenhead Market is expected to play a key role in the town’s future development.

Traders are expected to relocate into the former House of Fraser building on Grange Road by the end of 2024, sharing the area with residential space.

The council intends to open up this part of town by removing the flyovers and improving accessibility, as well as making the trip from Birkenhead Central train station to the market considerably easier.

It’s also likely that the Central Hotel may be demolished, allowing the new market to be seen from a far wider range of perspectives than the current location.

The council’s plans for the town also include a better crossing at Conway Street.

Mr Evans added that ideas like this would help improve foot traffic, something market traders say they desperately need.

Dock Branch Park and Woodside are two more important components of Wirral Council’s strategy for the town.

Dock Branch Park and Woodside are two more important components of Wirral Council's strategy for the town.

Dock Branch Park will be a green park that will run along the old Dock Branch rail line through the heart of town. It will also assist to improve the aesthetic of Birkenhead and make it a more pleasant place to visit.