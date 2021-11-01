The village ‘deserves better’ than a ‘beanstalk’ Christmas tree.

After a photo of a Christmas tree in Merseyside went viral on social media, it drew criticism.

The Christmas tree in Birkdale Village has sparked debate in recent years, with residents flocking to Facebook to express their views as the holiday season approaches.

The tree, which has been in the village’s center for several years, has been a source of concern for many, with Blake Maynard turning to a local Facebook page, Friends of Southport, to express his concerns.

“Jack And The Beanstalk?” he wrote.

There are no words to describe this abomination of a Christmas tree, which was also sponsored by an estate agent; I recently retired as an estate agent and would not put my name to this.”

This has prompted others to join in, with many also criticizing the tree.

“Did they drag that out of the canal?” someone wondered.

“It’s been there for a few years,” someone else said. When it first went up, it was slender and sad-looking, and it’s not much better now.” However, one person was upbeat about the tree. “Few baubles, lots of tinsel, lights, and the hope that this pitiful little excuse for a tree could get a chance to shine,” they wrote. I feel sorry for it after reading all of the comments.” “A tree is a really positive addition to the lovely Birkdale Victorian Village,” Anthony James estate agents, who supply the fencing around the tree, told The Washington Newsday (just not this one).

“A note regarding the tree is that it is clearly ailing and has not developed as predicted from the council’s perspective, as well as the council’s obvious disappointment shared with the Village inhabitants and business owners.”

“It must have been the intention with the last tree’s installation to plant a Christmas Tree that would thrive and be stunning as it rooted and grew into place.

“I’m sure we’re all disappointed, therefore I’m sure everyone will agree.” The tree should be replaced; yet, with so many additional costs and efforts, the council faces a difficult task in paying for it. “The summary comes to an end.”