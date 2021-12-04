The vile rapist attempted to blame the attack on the sleeping victim on a medical issue.

A man who raped a sleeping woman attempted to justify his actions by claiming that he was also sleeping at the time.

Alan Tyson revealed that he suffers from sexsomnia, a sleep disease and medical condition that leads persons to engage in sexual behavior while sleeping.

Tyson contended in court earlier this year that this proved he lacked the necessary intent to commit rape, but a jury found him guilty.

:His victim did not know Tyson and was a friend of another resident of the Wirral house where the attack occurred in August 2019.

She had been welcomed over for cocktails and fell ill after a few hours of drinking and went to sleep on a camp bed in the house’s living room.

The father of three had been playing video games in the same room with her for several hours when she awoke to find him sticking his hands in her mouth and pinching her nose.

She immediately urged him to stop and went upstairs to one of the bedrooms to get away from him, where she shared a bed with a friend.

Tyson then pursued her and, despite her objections, attempted to enter the bed with her. She awoke the next morning to find Tyson rapping her.

In police interviews, Tyson denied having any sexual contact with the victim, and it was only when DNA swabs matched him to her that he acknowledged to having intercourse with her.

Tyson subsequently claimed he had sexsomnia and pled not guilty to rape on that grounds, according to prosecutor John Wyn Williams, but a jury found him guilty earlier this year.

The victim said the incident had continued to have a devastating impact on her, derailing her career, causing serious mental health difficulties, and straining her relationships with her close family, in a statement to the court yesterday morning.

She also chastised Tyson for maintaining his not guilty plea.

“If he had just pleaded guilty at the outset, I wouldn’t have had to go through all of this for two years,” she said.

Defending attorney David Birrell claimed Tyson had no prior convictions and had previously contributed to society despite a rough background. “The summary has come to an end.”