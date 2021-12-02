The views of Brett Kavanaugh on overturning Roe v. Wade appear to have shifted.

As he questioned lawyers on Wednesday, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh appeared to suggest an openness to altering the long-standing rule established in 1973’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

As the justices heard oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, Kavanaugh highlighted a number of high-profile Court rulings, and his statements appeared to differ from remarks he purportedly made about Roe during his confirmation process in 2018.

Kavanaugh informed Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) at the time that he agreed with Chief Justice John Roberts that Roe v. Wade was “established law,” but his line of questioning on Wednesday seemed to indicate otherwise.

Dobbs concerns with a Mississippi legislation that virtually prohibits all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, and it has the potential to overturn Roe and a subsequent case in which Roe was upheld—Planned Parenthood v. Casey, which was decided in 1992.

Kavanaugh investigated the matter of reversing precedent and appeared to show a readiness to review Roe during his questions to Julie Rikelman, the attorney representing the Jackson Women’s Health Organization.

Kavanaugh was outlining the legal principle of stare decisis, which states that courts should follow precedent in cases when an issue of law has already been determined. It is a major issue before the Court in Dobbs, and the justice mentioned examples of precedent being reversed.

“If you think at some of the most important, most impactful cases in this Court’s history,” Kavanaugh said, “there’s a string of them where the cases reversed precedent.”

Brown v. Board of Education, for example, held that the premise of separate but equal was unconstitutional, overturning a prior Supreme Court decision in Plessy v. Ferguson.

Among other key rulings, he noted Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in the United States, and Miranda v. Arizona, which required police to inform criminal suspects of their Miranda rights.

“The Court overruled precedent in each of those cases—and that’s a list, and I could go on—and those are some of the most consequential and important in the Court’s history,” Kavanaugh added.

“The country would be a substantially different place” if the Supreme Court had followed precedent in those decisions, Kavanaugh remarked.

"I know you disagree with what I'm about to say in the courtroom," the justice said.