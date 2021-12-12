The video showing German cops measuring distance between people using rulers has been viewed 700,000 times.

On social media, a video depicting the extremes to which German officials will go to execute COVID-19 restrictions has gone viral.

The video, which was shared on Twitter by a number of German Twitter users, shows cops walking through a gathering in Hamburg on Saturday night with folding rulers in hand, measuring to ensure that people maintain six feet apart. Some people are seen carrying signs, but it’s unclear what they say or if they’re part of a larger demonstration.

The video has been viewed over 700,000 times as of Sunday afternoon, and the number was steadily increasing.

Several protests against COVID-19 directives have recently taken place in Hamburg, as well as towns across Europe. Around 8,000 people rallied in downtown Hamburg on Saturday to protest mandatory vaccinations for children, according to Bloomberg News.

On the same day, some 44,000 people rallied in Vienna, Austria, to protest vaccine requirements. The Freedom Party, a far-right political group, is said to have organized the rally, which was the third largest in Europe in the last month.

Officials in Europe recently cautioned that the new Omicron version of COVID-19 could overtake the Delta variation as the continent’s main COVID-19 strain far sooner than expected.

“We expect it to overtake Delta in days, not weeks,” Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, said on Friday.

Omicron could overtake Delta in the United Kingdom by mid-December, according to the UK Health Security Agency, citing its “rapid growth rate” in compared to the earlier form. Omicron looks to be more infectious than Delta, with more resistance to the current generation of COVID vaccinations, according to preliminary study.

The speed of [Omicron] is remarkable, according to Linda Bauld, a professor at the University of Edinburgh. "If it can beat Delta in Scotland and the United Kingdom, it can beat Delta anywhere." Despite growing concern about Omicron's rate of transmission, some specialists are optimistic because the variety appears to have relatively mild symptoms so far, compared to the more severe illnesses caused by previous strains. Dr. Anthony Fauci, who appeared on CNN's State of the Union on December 5th, was upbeat but cautious.