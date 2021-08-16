The video of Joe Biden rejecting the possibility of a Taliban takeover has been viewed over 8 million times.

During a news conference on July 8, the commander-in-chief was asked the question about the withdrawal of US military operations in the country.

“Is a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable?” Biden was asked after making a remark about the Afghanistan operation ending on August 31.

“No, it is not,” he said.

“Because you—you have 300,000 well-equipped Afghan troops—as well-equipped as any army in the world—and an air force against something like 75,000 Taliban,” he continued. It isn’t predetermined.”

“Do you trust the Taliban, Mr. President?” Biden was also questioned.

On August 13, @polarisnatsec tweeted a tape of Biden’s response to the topic of whether a Taliban takeover was inevitable, as well as other comments about the possibility of a government collapse in Afghanistan.

At the time of writing, it has received 8 million views.

President Biden told the American people 36 days ago that the Taliban would not take over #Afghanistan once he ordered US soldiers to leave.

August 13, 2021 — POLARIS (@polarisnatsec)

Biden continued in the video by saying, “The Afghan government and leadership must come together.” They have demonstrated that they have the ability to keep the government in place.”

On Sunday, Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban stormed Kabul, the country’s capital.

The Taliban have taken control of the country’s government and military barely weeks after Biden’s statements.

According to the Associated Press, the Taliban will announce the country’s renaming as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace soon.

Suhail Shaheen, a Taliban spokesman and negotiator, told The Associated Press that the insurgents intend to begin discussions to build a “open, inclusive Islamic government.”

According to the BBC, the Taliban is hoping for a peaceful handover of power.

