The video of China saying the era of the United States acting without restraint is over has been viewed 1 million times.

After the Pentagon declared no officers will be prosecuted after a faulty drone strike that killed ten Afghan civilians in August, China slammed the US and demanded an investigation into war crimes.

“The horror of American troops killing Afghan people is unacceptably heinous. It’s all the more terrible that the US exonerates the criminals on multiple grounds with impunity “Wang Wenbin, a spokesperson for China’s foreign ministry, said on Tuesday. He slammed the Defense Department’s decision a day earlier, which came shortly after President Joe Biden convened the White House Summit for Democracy.

“We denounce the United States’ barbaric military intervention in Afghanistan, Iraq, and Syria in the name of ‘democracy’ and ‘human rights,'” he added. “We demand that the international community examine the United States military and hold it accountable for war crimes that have resulted in the deaths of innocent civilians all around the world.” Wang stated, ” “Justice will not be denied, even if it is delayed. The era of the United States acting arbitrarily around the world under the guise of “democracy” and “human rights” is finished. The US military will be held accountable for the deaths of innocent civilians in a number of nations at some point in the future.” The spokesperson’s office posted the lengthy response to Twitter as a video, which received 1.4 million views at the time of publication. Many in the United States and overseas were surprised by the Pentagon’s decision, and it is certain to resurface in the coming months and years as China uses it to oppose American military deployments in Europe, Asia, and elsewhere.

The drone strike on August 29 that killed Zemerai Ahmadi, a 37-year-old relief worker, and nine others, including three children, took place in the frenzied closing days of the US-led evacuation of Kabul after the Taliban captured significant portions of Afghanistan. Three days prior, 13 American service members and 169 Afghan civilians were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport.

Before approving the drone-launched missile that exploded inside a crowded residential compound, US officials claimed they had received intelligence indicating that an individual—later identified as Ahmadi—and others were planning an Islamic State attack aimed at evacuating passengers from Afghanistan’s capital airport.

