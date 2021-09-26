The video of anti-mandate protesters storming a New York food court has been seen over 1.4 million times.

Oliya Scootercaster, a freelance journalist, filmed a lot of clips for FreedomNews TV. Hundreds of people may be seen walking through the Staten Island Mall’s food court, protesting New York’s COVID vaccine mandate.

In one video, a swarm of people sitting at tables in a food court yell slogans like “F*** Joe Biden!” and “USA!” while others go by. Another man, wearing a “Trump Won” T-shirt, can be seen waving the American flag while chanting the phrase, which refers to the 2020 presidential election.

The following video contains language that some people may find offensive.

People chant “F**k Joe Biden” and “Trump Won” while eating at the Vaccinated Only food court, while not showing their vaccination cards. pic.twitter.com/C3D9CZQCIW https://t.co/B92LyhAlJR pic.twitter.com/B92LyhAlJR

September 25, 2021 — Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY)

“Everybody, go get food and eat,” one protester with a video camera shouts at one point. We’ve come to accomplish just that.”

“We’re going to get together over there, go into the food court area, seat our butts down, and stay as long as we want!” she continues.

The Staten Island Mall was contacted for comment, but no response was received by the time of publication.

Despite signage stating that COVID vaccines are required to sit in that area, protesters were not confronted by mall security or banned from sitting at the food court, according to the entire video.

Despite a sign at the entrance stating that it was needed, they were not requested to present their vaccination cards. Everyone is welcome to eat at the food court, regardless of their immunization status. twitter.com/36FypIbRFf

“Vaccinated or unvaccinated, we are all one people,” says one of the anti-mandate demonstrators, referring to New York City’s vaccine mandates. Because we live in America, we shouldn’t be carrying or presenting papers.”

