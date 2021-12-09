The video of a woman holding her newborn and her partner being kicked off an American Airlines flight has sparked outrage.

An Instagram video of a Philadelphia family getting removed off an American Airlines flight has gone viral, causing uproar.

The video shows a woman talking to the flight crew while carrying her child before the plane takes off from Charlotte for Philadelphia. According to Action News, the event occurred on Sunday.

“I was not combative with her. Back there, the young man who claimed I became hostile wasn’t even present. He’s in the very rear of the bus. I didn’t say anything, and I didn’t do anything “In the footage, she can be heard saying.

The woman is then told that the captain made the decision for the family to exit the airplane, but she claims that the captain was not present when the incident occurred.

While filming the video, the father states, “I just wanted to make it clear that she has a newborn and that you are removing her from the plane due to the stupidity and incompetence of one of your employees. She didn’t do anything.” The family, however, is eventually requested to disembark from the flight.

The father instantly expressed his disgust by posting the footage on Instagram.

“With a little human decency and compassion, today may have been avoided…. I wonder whether this would have happened if my queen hadn’t been black. The answer is a resounding nay! We need answers from @americanair! Please keep spreading the word, we need justice!!! “He added captions to the video.

“@ameicanair your employees are utterly discourteous!!!! For no reason, we were kicked off the plane with a new mother and our 7-week-old kid!!!! We’re coming for them, and it’s not going to be okay!!!!! Please spread the word!!!!! Answers are required!!!! I’m in desperate need of solutions!!!! “He added a new caption to another post.

The cause for the family’s removal off the flight was unknown.

Meanwhile, an American Airlines spokeswoman told Action News that the company is investigating the situation.

“On Sunday, December 5, we are investigating an incident involving a family who was flying with us from CLT to PHL. Our values demand that all customers be treated fairly and respectfully, and we find the family’s video disturbing. We’ve contacted the customers involved to learn more about their experiences, and we’re still gathering information from other passengers and team members who were on board. This is a priority for us, and we will take appropriate action as needed “According to the spokeswoman.