The victory of Gavin Newsom in the recall election encourages California lawmakers to change the rules for removal from office.

Despite the fact that California Governor Gavin Newsom survived a recall attempt, lawmakers are concerned about the process of removing a state leader from office.

California legislators are apparently concerned about the cost of recalls and how simple they are to carry out.

Following Newsom’s recall victory, Kevin Mullin, the California Assembly Speaker Pro Temp, tweeted, “A $276 million waste only to repeat 2018’s results with an election looming in 2022.”

Newsom’s setback, according to Secretary of State Shirley Weber, would force lawmakers to dig deeper into the recall process’ shortcomings.

If half of California voters had decided to recall Newsom, whomever was the frontrunner among the opposition candidates would have been elected in his place.

“It’s a little strange in that Gavin Newsom may potentially lose and we’d wind up with someone who didn’t get more than 20% of the vote,” Weber told ABC 7 News.

“Which implies that the vast majority of Californians would reject that individual. What can we do to make it a system in which we truly believe? That’s something we’re going to work on.”

Newsom’s draconian COVID-19 regulations, which included mask mandates and lockdowns, triggered the recall against him. After images of the governor attending a dinner party without a mask were leaked, the notion gained traction.

The recall campaign came close to obtaining the almost 1.5 million signatures needed to qualify for the ballot. However, the governor was able to keep his job due to high Democratic voter turnout.

Newsom’s victory ensures that he will serve until 2022, when he is anticipated to run for reelection.