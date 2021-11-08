The victorious Joe Biden boasts that the infrastructure deal will alleviate inflationary pressures.

After the bipartisan package was approved by the House, President Joe Biden boasted that his infrastructure deal will help fix America’s inflation problems.

The president reaffirmed his past assertions that the $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure would assist to reduce inflation, which has drained Americans’ bank accounts.

“The bipartisan infrastructure package will help reduce inflationary pressures, decreasing expenses for working families,” Biden stated in a tweet on Sunday night.

He also added remarks from his Saturday press conference, in which he claimed that his perseverance had paid off and that he had won a legislative triumph.

“It will modernize our ports and airports, and I’ll be visiting several of our ports next week,” Biden explained.

“Look, there are a few bottlenecks all across the country. With this law, we’re doing a great deal. It will make it easier for businesses to get items to market faster and alleviate supply chain bottlenecks today and in the future.” The Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal will assist to decrease expenses for working families by easing inflationary pressures. pic.twitter.com/FOcchsNWgN — November 8, 2021, Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) Biden then referenced the agreement’s backing from unnamed economists, claiming that they believed it would lower inflation.

“According to analysts, this will reduce inflationary pressures by decreasing costs for working households, not increasing inflationary pressures,” he continued.

The Biden administration claimed in a statement released on Saturday that the law would help alleviate supply chain disruptions, which had led to inflation.

Despite Republican and moderate Democratic concerns that the bill’s huge price tag could have the opposite effect, a group of 15 Nobel Prize economists said it will “ease” inflation.

“Because this plan invests in long-term economic capacity and will boost the ability of more Americans to engage effectively in the economy, it will relieve longer-term inflationary pressures,” the letter stated on September 15.

Bankrate.com has been contacted by Washington Newsday for comment.

The bill was passed by the House by a vote of 228 to 206, giving Biden’s administration a much-needed victory.

Biden was able to pass the bill with the help of 13 Republican votes after months of arduous talks with Democrats.

Despite the fact that the majority of Democrats voted in favor of the infrastructure measure,