The victims of the Plymouth shooting have been identified, including a father and a three-year-old daughter.

Police have revealed that a father and his three-year-old daughter were among the victims slain by Plymouth shooter Jake Davison.

Davison, 22, went on a shooting spree through a calm neighborhood in the Keyham section of the city Friday night, equipped with what witnesses described as a “pump-action shotgun,” before turning the weapon on himself.

According to the Mirror, Devon and Cornwall Police have now identified all five victims of Davison’s spree as residents of the region, including his own mother.

Two other victims, in addition to the five who died, were injured and remain in hospital, where they are being treated for “severe” shotgun injuries.

The following has been confirmed by the police:

At a house on Biddick Drive, the perpetrator shot and killed his mother, Maxine Davison, 51.

He then went outside and shot Lee Martyn, 43, and his three-year-old daughter Sophie in front of terrified witnesses.

He killed dog walker Stephen Washington, 59, in neighboring parkland after shooting and wounded the two survivors.

Kate Shepherd, 66, was then shot on Henderson Place and died in hospital as a result of her injuries.

Police arrived on the scene six minutes after the 999 calls began flooding in, but Davison had already shot himself to death.

The two survivors have not been identified, but police described them as a 33-year-old man and a 53-year-old woman who knew each other.

Tributes for the victims began to flood in.

“Lost for words,” stated one of Lee Martyn’s friends. You used to call me a red nose rat, and I used to call you a blue nose rat, which was all in good fun amongst us.

“You were such a wonderful, selfless gentleman who placed everyone else before himself; we shared many memories together, and I will never forget the things you did for me in life; you will always be in my heart, Lee Martyn.”

Davison’s social media output is being examined as part of the investigation, after recordings of the killer discussing the misogynistic “incel” movement surfaced today.

On Friday night, police issued a new statement, adding that detectives are still trying to figure out what Davison’s motivations were.

His mother had urgently sought help for him before his horrific spree, it was revealed today.

