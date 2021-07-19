The victim watches as a rock is thrown at her home on CCTV.

This is the moment a thug threw a rock at a woman’s home in Liverpool, while she sat horrified in her car outside.

The daylight incident in Aigburth was captured on CCTV, leaving a glass damaged and residents terrified of similar attacks.

Merseyside Police has been notified of the incident.

The video was taken at 5.15 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, and shows a boy walking on the sidewalk outside the Colebrooke Road residence.

He then launches an object at the property before fleeing with a group of other people.

Throughout the episode, a woman who lives at the house keeps an eye on things from her car, which is parked right outside the front door.

It’s unclear whether the lads were aware of her presence.

A smashed glass pane may be seen in photos taken after the incident.

“We can confirm that officers have investigated an incident of criminal damage in Aigburth last month,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman said.

“An unknown offender threw a stone at the window of a home on Colebrooke Road around 5.15 p.m. on Sunday, June 27th, inflicting damage to the window but no injuries.”

*Anyone with information or further images/video that could help the inquiry can contact the force via Twitter (@MerPolCC) or Crimestoppers, which can be reached anonymously at 0800 555 111.