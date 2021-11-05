The victim was belligerent but hardly a threat, according to a witness in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial.

According to the Associated Press, a witness in Kyle Rittenhouse’s trial stated that one of the individuals Rittenhouse shot was acting “belligerently” but did not appear to be a threat.

Rittenhouse, 18, is accused of shooting three individuals, two of whom died, in the summer of 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin, after riots erupted following the death of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer.

A prosecution witness, Jason Lackowski, is a former Marine who claimed he brought an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle to help guard property amid racial injustice demonstrations. According to the Associated Press, it was there that he met Joseph Rosenbaum, one of the guys who was tragically shot.

Rosenbaum, according to Lackowski, “requested very openly to shoot him” and mimed taking a few steps forward to “entice someone to do something.” Lackowski exhibited “false stepping” by taking a brief stride and lurching forward before coming to a complete stop.

According to the Associated Press, he claimed that he saw Rosenbaum as a “babbling moron” rather than a genuine threat and thus disregarded him. His account contradicted previous testimony that Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, saw Rosenbaum as a threat.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Rittenhouse, like the people he shot, is white. Prosecutors have painted Rittenhouse as the aggressor, while his lawyer has argued that he acted in self-defense, claiming, among other things, that Rittenhouse was afraid his firearm would be taken away and used against him.

Rosenbaum after Rittenhouse and was gunned down as he went for the young man’s firearm, according to Richie McGinniss, who was recording events on his iPhone for the conservative website The Daily Caller that night.

A DNA analyst from the state crime lab said Friday that she analyzed the barrel guard from Rittenhouse’s rifle and found no DNA from Rosenbaum or Anthony Huber, the second man slain that night. Amber Rasmussen, on the other hand, said she received no swabs from the gun’s actual barrel and had no way of knowing if Rosenbaum had touched it.

Rasmussen was shown still photographs of Huber and Rittenhouse and agreed they appeared to show Huber touching the firearm during cross-examination by Rittenhouse attorney Corey Chirafasi. She recognized it as well.