The victim of a rape or kidnapping asks the hotel clerk for assistance and is rescued by the police.

According to investigators and court filings, an alleged kidnap and rape victim in Hamilton County, Ohio, was rescued after she utilized “body language” to warn to hotel workers that something was wrong.

After a desk attendant phoned 911 and requested a welfare check, officers were dispatched to the Quality Inn on Pfeiffer Road in Blue Ash, Ohio, according to WCPO 9, citing a press release and an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

According to the site, a staff member saw a man and lady together at the hotel and noticed that the latter appeared ill. According to the release, when the clerk asked the woman whether she was okay, she used “body language” to imply that something was wrong.

According to a 911 audio recording from the Blue Ash Police Department, the desk clerk told Blue Ash dispatch, “She was kind of shivering a little bit and sounded really nervous.”

The cashier claimed she was short enough that the man couldn’t see her and that she was able to ask the alleged victim, “Do you need help?” The woman nodded and blinked her eyes.

The woman had also turned and nodded yes as she walked away from the counter with the man in front of her, according to the clerk.

In the call, the desk attendant added, “I just want to make sure she’s OK.”

Onjre Damon George, who answered the door, was questioned by police when they arrived at the woman’s hotel room.

According to the press release, George attempted to evade authorities by jumping through the room’s sixth-story window, but he “bounced off the reinforced glass and was taken into custody.”

George was charged with assault, kidnapping in the first degree, and rape in the first degree.

The event was not a “random kidnapping,” according to Blue Ash Police Department chief Scott Noel, who was quoted in the press release as claiming that the “victim and the suspect were known to each other.”

The accused victim’s current state is unknown.

A missing 16-year-old girl from Asheville, North Carolina, was found in the car of an older man earlier this month when a driver on I-75 observed her perform a famous TikTok hand signal that signifies someone is at risk of abuse and needs help.

James Herbert Brick, 61, the girl’s companion, was arrested and charged with unlawful imprisonment. Due to, the Cherokee, North Carolina resident was also charged with child pornography. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.