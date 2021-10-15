The ‘victim’ of a McDonald’s altercation in the city center refuses to speak to authorities.

According to authorities, a ‘female victim’ in a brawl outside a McDonald’s in the city center refuses to speak.

On Thursday, just before 1.45pm, a fight broke out between a group of young people at the intersection of Church Street and Whitechapel.

A passerby held down a ‘attacker’ who ‘kicked a teenager in the head’ outside of McDonalds, according to The Washington Newsday.

After bullets were fired on a residential street, two guys were apprehended.

The unidentified Liverpool man was strolling up Lord Street in Liverpool City Centre when he overheard a group of individuals arguing near the McDonalds.

He alleges he witnessed three black-clad individuals begin kicking another man in a green coat in the head.

At roughly 1.45 p.m., the wild altercation was caught on camera, and the footage begins with a large crowd of people gathered around and a man with a green coat on the ground.

“Three lads started attacking these two companions, a lad in a green coat and a girl, and they wouldn’t stop,” the man explained.

“I couldn’t stand by and watch, so I grabbed one of the black-clad lads and held him down.”

“I couldn’t agree with those who said ‘let them get on with it.’ “It could’ve been my child.” During the brawl, a man with a walking stick is pushed over and falls down before getting up.

The person with the green coat rises from his or her seat and flees the conflict.

Bystanders can be heard shouting and screaming as they attempt to break up the fight.

The man who helped break up the altercation described how the brawl continued after the group made their way to the HSBC bank.

“I tried to break it up again with another individual, and the cops arrived about ten minutes later,” he claimed.

“I’m not sure how badly the person was hurt because he walked away as the situation settled down.”

Several of individuals allegedly engaged fled on foot in the area of the Met Quarter, according to a Merseyside Police spokesperson.

Officers arrived on the site and discovered a ‘female casualty.’ “The summary has come to an end.”