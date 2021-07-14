The victim of a knife attack is still unable to talk and is missing a portion of his skull.

A man who was stabbed to death in front of him while in a coma described the moment he saw his childhood best friend murdered to death.

Michael Callaghan, 24, from Crosby, was stabbed in the neck on a night out in Birmingham while visiting friends and spent more than six months in hospital.

When Zephaniah McLeod went on a multi-hour rampage around the city, his friend, Jacob Billington, 23, was killed and six others were injured.

According to ITV, Michael stated that while he realizes McLeod was suffering from paranoid schizophrenia at the time, he does not believe he should receive a lighter sentence.

He stated, ” “He has admitted to attempting to assassinate me. Because he had the same injuries as Jacob, he was aiming to murder him as well.

“I don’t feel his punishment should be lessened because he’s a paranoid schizophrenic,” he added.

“In the best-case scenario, all of the charges will result in a lengthy sentence.

“It’d be a little consolation, but we’re not getting Jacob back.” I’ll get better with time, but I won’t be able to reclaim Jacob.”

In the early hours of September 6, Michael and Jacob were on their way back to a motel when McLeod approached them.

Michael stated, ” “McLeod approached me and Jacob and asked if we had a lighter, to which we both replied, “No, sorry, mate.”

“I remember hearing a scream, which I assumed was Jacob’s, and then putting my hand to my neck to feel the wound.

“I kind of followed Jacob till he passed out.”

Michael was able to stop his bleeding and preserve his life after falling into the arms of another acquaintance. Michael’s carotid artery, jugular vein, and vagus nerve had all been severed by the knife.

Michael experienced a stroke while in the hospital, necessitating a craniectomy. For three weeks, he was in an induced coma.

He was in the hospital for a total of 187 days, and his left arm is still paralyzed.

Because of the damage to his vocal cords, he is unable to speak and is awaiting treatment.