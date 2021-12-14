The ‘vibrant’ Liverpool sailor had his entire life ahead of him.

Following the terrible loss of a young Liverpool submariner at a Scottish naval facility last week, a fundraising campaign was established.

On the afternoon of December 9, the body of engineering technician (ET) Stephen Cashman was discovered at the Faslane nuclear submarine station.

The death of the 25-year-old Trident submariner is being treated as “unexplained” until the results of a post-mortem examination are known.

After a three-year journey, a toddler with a rash and a limp celebrates.

Stephen, dubbed “Cash” by his fellow sailors, died on Saturday, according to Royal Navy officials.

One of Stephen’s fellow “oppos” – naval slang for opposite number, colleague, or comrade – organized the fundraiser.

Within hours of its launch, £3,000 had been pledged, much above the £1,000 basic goal.

According to the fundraiser, “Cash was a young man full of energy and enthusiasm who had his whole life ahead of him. He was a real character in the Submarine Service, always smiling and joking with his Oppos, and a good friend to everyone who knew him.

“This shocking announcement will shock everyone in the submarine community. All of his Oppos onboard adored him, and his presence will be much missed.

“We are heartbroken that Cash, a young, energetic, and much-loved Oppo, departed us so abruptly and unexpectedly. We are requesting that everyone come together now to support his family in whatever manner they can.

“All proceeds from this fundraiser will go to Cash’s family, for whom we have the deepest regard and respect for their strength in the face of such adversity.”

Faye Walker, Stephen’s heartbroken fiancée, also wrote a heartfelt tribute to her “boy” and promised to keep his legacy alive after his death.

She stated, ” “I’ll purchase our long-awaited dream home. I’ll keep my tattoo appointment and obtain my bloody driver’s license.

“I adore you, my prince charming, my happily ever after, my forever and ever. I’m in love with you.” Here is the link to the fundraiser page set up in Stephen’s honor.