The ‘very dangerous’ teen who brutally murdered his father-of-two has been sentenced to life in prison.

After being convicted guilty of murder, an 18-year-old British lad who savagely murdered a young father of two children will serve at least 19 years in jail.

On Feb. 12, Byron Pollock, 17, of Stevenage, England, stabbed to death Christopher Hewett, 31, while the latter was walking to his sister’s house late at night, according to the BBC.

In July, Pollock was convicted of murder, while a 15-year-old boy, who was not named in the report, was found guilty of manslaughter. Next month, the latter will be sentenced.

Hewett and his cousin were on their way to see their grandmother on the day of the incident when they came across a gang of four adolescents near some shops in Stevenage. Hewett and the youths exchanged comments, according to prosecutor Paul Cavin.

When the party approached them from behind, Hewett and his cousin were near the front door of the former’s sister’s house. Hewett was hit with a baseball bat by the 15-year-old. Pollock came from behind and stabbed Hewett many times as the 31-year-old was wrestling with the nameless adolescent before the group left.

During the hearing in St. Albans Crown Court, the prosecutor said that when the victim’s sister answered the door, she saw her brother bleed to death while being held up by their cousin.

Hewett had a huge wound on the side of his body, which his relative had tried to compress. However, an hour after the incident, the young father was pronounced dead at the hospital.

That day, Hewett and his cousin went to see their grandmother, who was supposed to be dying. She died just minutes after learning of her grandson’s death.

Pollock was convicted of causing grievous bodily harm with intent in December 2018 after stabbing a man from behind outside a bar in Stevenage. For the crime, he was sentenced to four years in a juvenile detention center.

The court added, “The only perspective I can have of you is that you are an incredibly dangerous young man.”

The judge merely identified the weapon used on Hewett as a “combat dagger.” He emphasized that this was just another example of what could go wrong if young guys were to carry blades.

Pollock was advised that he would have to serve a minimum of 19 years before being eligible for parole.

The 15-year-old boy who hit Hewett with a bat was found not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter.