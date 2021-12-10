The verdict on Jussie Smollett: What’s Next for the ‘Mighty Ducks’ Actor?

Jussie Smollett’s trial jury convicted the Mighty Ducks actor guilty of orchestrating a racial and homophobic attack against himself in 2019.

He was convicted on five of the six charges against him, including lying to police about being the victim of a hate crime.

The former Empire actor initially claimed that he was assaulted by two men in January 2019 near his Chicago home. The incident allegedly included racial slurs and the tying of a noose around his neck.

However, a Chicago police investigation discovered significant flaws in Smollett’s story, and prosecutors accused him of paying the two men to attack him.

For allegedly faking the crime, Smollett was eventually charged with disorderly conduct. The actor has entered a not guilty plea.

Smollett claimed “there was no hoax” and that he was the victim of a true hate crime while testifying at the trial, labeling the two men who testified against him “liars.”

Nenye Uche, the actor’s defense attorney, stated that the actor will appeal his guilty verdict. Uche told reporters that he is “100% convinced” that an appellate court will cleanse his client’s identity.

What Does Jussie Smollett’s Future Hold?

Judge James Linn indicated he was comfortable with maintaining Smollett on his recognizance bail, according to ABC7 Chicago, but Smollett will return to Chicago for sentence.

His disorderly conduct charges were classified as class 4 crimes, which are among Illinois’ least serious felonies and carry a maximum term of three years in jail.

However, because Smollett has no prior criminal history and no one was physically injured in the crime, experts believe he will be sentenced to probation and community service.

Although no date for sentencing has been set, post-trial motions will be held via Zoom on January 27.

Charges Against Jussie Smollett: Guilty Verdict

Smollett was convicted of the following five offences of disorderly behaviour. Each indictment stems from an alleged incident between January 29 and February 14, 2019, in which the actor reportedly lied to police.

Informing a police officer that he was a victim of a hate crime: At roughly 2:45 a.m. local time, the actor is accused of informing responding Chicago Police Officer Muhammed Baig (around 45 minutes after the alleged attack). This is a condensed version of the information.