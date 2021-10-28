The Vatican has given no explanation for the cancellation of the live feed of Vice President Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis.

According to the Associated Press, the Vatican has not provided an explanation for why it stopped the scheduled live broadcast of US Vice President Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis on Friday, instead limiting coverage to the arrival of Biden’s motorcade at the Apostolic Palace.

The Vatican has indicated it will offer accredited journalists edited footage of the meeting, but this is the latest restriction on media coverage of the Holy See.

Despite the fact that Biden has seen Francis three times before, this will be their first meeting with him as president, according to the Associated Press. When Biden greets Francis in the Throne Room of the palace, or when they settle down in Francis’ library to begin their private discussion, when live broadcast would normally end, viewers won’t be able to watch.

Biden’s visit with Francis comes at a time when the church is divided over the president. According to the Associated Press, some conservative US bishops claim that Biden, the second Catholic president of the United States, should not be permitted to receive Communion because of his support for abortion rights.

Though no document from the bishops’ impending annual fall gathering is expected to mention Biden by name, it’s probable that a strong message of condemnation will be sent.

Francis has reaffirmed the church’s anti-abortion stance, calling it “murder.” However, he has stated that bishops should be pastors rather than politicians.

For years, the Vatican has broadcast live television coverage of key heads of state’s trips, and had planned to do so Friday for Biden and, before him, South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who is also in Rome this weekend for a Group of 20 conference.

Because the Vatican has not permitted independent photographers or journalists into papal audiences since the start of the COVID-19 epidemic, live broadcasts are especially significant. The Vatican has continued to use the epidemic as an excuse to refuse external media access to the start and finish of papal audiences with foreign leaders, despite the fact that they are permitted to attend other papal events.

Reporters can see the presents that are presented, observe the official image being taken, and overhear remarks as the leaders enter and depart from the pope’s library during those times. This is a condensed version of the information.