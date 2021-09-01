The Vatican has cleared Brooklyn Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio of sexual abuse allegations.

The Vatican cleared Nicholas DiMarzio, the Catholic bishop of Brooklyn, New York, of two distinct sexual abuse charges filed by two men while he was a priest in New Jersey 50 years ago, according to the Associated Press.

According to Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, the Vatican has concluded its inquiry into the allegations. It came to the conclusion that the men’s allegations “had no semblance of fact.” According to the Associated Press, both men have filed civil claims against the bishop.

In a statement, DiMarzio stated that the charges of sexual assault are baseless and that he “completely cooperated” with the investigation.

“As we emerge from the darkness of the Coronavirus pandemic, I stay focused on guiding the Diocese of Brooklyn,” he stated. “I beg for your prayers as I battle the litigation emanating from these two allegations, and as I prepare to clear my name in New Jersey state courts.”

According to the Associated Press, the two men’s lawyer, Mitchell Garabedian, claimed in response to the exoneration that “the Congregation of the Doctrine of the Faith, which made the judgement, is in the business of prolonging the secret of clergy sexual abuse by suppressing the facts.”

The two accusers, according to Garabedian, will continue to pursue their civil cases.

“I reiterate what I have said from the beginning,” DiMarzio added in his statement. These charges are completely false. I have never abused anyone in my more than 50-year ministry as a priest.”

The Vatican’s handling of the case was being closely watched since it was one of the first to fall under Pope Francis’ new procedures for dealing with allegations of sexual abuse against some of the church’s highest-ranking clergy, which were put in place two years ago.

Critics, including his accusers’ lawyer, voiced fear that the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, which is made up of fellow bishops, would be biased.

“Because the investigators were directed and paid for by the Catholic Church, the inquiries about the credibility of my clients were subjective and biased,” Garabedian added.

Samier Tadros, one of his accusers, alleged the abuse began when he was 6 years old and a parishioner at Jersey's Holy Rosary Church.