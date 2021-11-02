The Vanilla Pumpkin collection from The Body Shop is one of my favorites, and I wish it was available all year.

It’s that time of year when the weather turns cold and the nights draw in earlier.

It’s a particularly wonderful time of year for me because it’s when the best perfumes debut, and an evening spent with tea, baths, and skincare is slightly more popular than going to a bar.

It’s also that time of year when students begin to settle in, which always reminds me of my first year in university.

That year, I went to my local The Body Shop and purchased six tubs of Vanilla Pumpkin body butter, ostensibly on sale, but I was completely smitten by the aroma.

Because Vanilla Pumpkin is a seasonal smell, it isn’t available all year and I have to act like my 19-year-old self and stock up while it is.

So I was ecstatic to sample the new line this year, which has a few twists.

Whipped Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter

If I’m being completely honest, I’ve probably gone through ten tubs of Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter in the previous five years, so I consider myself a bit of an expert.

When I first opened this container, I was startled because I had never tried Whipped Body Butter before and had no idea what to expect.

It has a lovely aroma that is sweet and comforting. People probably equate it with the seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte, but it’s creamier and doesn’t have any of the coffee’s harshness.

It’s the perfect autumnal aroma, and it’s even creamier in whipped form.

It reminded me of buttercream and applied even more smoothly than standard butters.

I’m completely enamored with it and plan to stock up so I can use it all year. After using this, my skin feels so soft and I smell wonderful.

A 200ml tub is presently £18 and can be purchased here.

5 out of 5

Shower Cream Vanilla Pumpkin

When it comes to enjoying a pleasant experience at home, I believe a good shower gel or cream makes all the difference.

I like to put some shower cream in a running bath every now and then, and it works great. “The summary has come to an end.”