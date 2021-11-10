The value of Marie Antoinette’s diamond bracelets has skyrocketed, selling for $8.2 million at Christie’s auction.

A pair of diamond bracelets originally possessed by the tragic French Queen Marie Antoinette were auctioned off for more than $8 million.

Before they were sold, Christie’s auction house estimated the jewelry to be worth $2 million to $4 million. When the auction took place in Switzerland on Tuesday, the bracelets, which had been in Antoinette’s family for nearly 200 years, sold for significantly more than expected to an anonymous telephone bidder.

“These bracelets traveled through time to portray a very important moment of French history, with all of its splendour, glory, and drama,” said Francois Curiel, Christie’s Europe chairman, to the BBC.

When the bracelets were put up for auction, they belonged to an unnamed “European family.” Each bracelet has 112 diamonds strung on three strings. The bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette were kept in a blue velvet box labeled “bracelets of Queen Marie Antoinette.” The bracelets sold for 6.2 million Swiss francs, or nearly $6.8 million USD, according to Christie’s spokesman Alexandra Kindermann. When commissions and fees were included in, the total cost came to 7.46 million Swiss francs ($8.18 million).

Antoinette, the wife of French King Louis XVI, “could not resist” diamond jewelry and bought the bracelets in the spring of 1776 “for 250,000 livres, a tremendous price at the time,” according to a Christie’s pre-auction announcement.

The “exceptional bracelets are the sole specimen to have diamonds belonging to her and to retain the precise design specified” in a 1794 inventory of her valuables, according to the auction house.

“Finding diamonds with over 200 years of French royal history is truly something that collectors and enthusiastic jewelry aficionados from all over the world will be keeping an eye on,” said Max Fawcett, head of Christie’s Geneva jewelry department, before the auction.

“How much would someone be ready to pay for something from France’s last queen?” Fawcett added. “We’ve seen the outcomes of goods sold by Marie Antoinette previously, and there’s no telling how high these can go, so I’m expecting fireworks on Tuesday.” The queen’s fondness for diamond jewelry was well-known in her day, and it played a significant part in her reign. This is a condensed version of the information.