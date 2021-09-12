The value of an artwork on the BBC Antiques Roadshow has enraged viewers.

Following the reintroduction of the popular Sunday evening show, fans of the BBC’s Antiques Roadshow were enraged.

Tonight, September 12, spectators were taken aback by the first valuation of the new season, which stated that a drawing purchased for £50 was worth hundreds of pounds.

“We have a portrait here by Francis Newton Souza, one of India’s most famous 20th-century artists, therefore I want to know is it a portrait of you?” asked expert Frances Christie when introducing the artwork.

The man who brought it to the show said it wasn’t a portrait of him, claiming he went to school with the artist’s kids and knew his London-based family well.

His mother bought the piece for £50 in 1970, which is roughly £790 now.

“I love that it’s a portrait of a man, but the way he’s drawn out the features of this person, he’s really extended the nose, sculpted the jaw, and he’s actually used a knife to dig out the detail in the man’s stubble,” Frances explained.

“It appears to be so basic, but when you see it put together, it creates such a powerful image.

“I think what’s significant about the image and the date, 1961, is that, while Souza is now regarded as an Indian artist, his most formative and arguably most famous period was spent working in London for about 20 years.

“He relocated in the late 1940s and in the 1950s, he became friends with Steven Spender [the English poet], drank at the Colony Club with Francis Bacon, and he was truly one of the most avant-garde painters working in London at the time.

“So I think you’re lucky that you have one of his photographs from 1961, when he was still working in London but had come to New York.”

When asked what he liked about the painting, the owner stated, “At first I just thought there wasn’t much to it, I’ve.”

