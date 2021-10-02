The Vaccine Mandate for Teachers in Texas School Districts Survives AG Ken Paxton’s Attack.

Despite the state’s legal team’s efforts, a judge ruled that a Texas school system that requires staff to obtain the COVID-19 vaccine will not have to retract its mandate.

After a two-hour hearing, 45th Civil District Court Judge Mary Lou Alvarez refused Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request for a temporary injunction prohibiting the San Antonio Independent School District (ISD) from enforcing vaccine mandates.

The state’s legal team has stated that they want to appeal the decision, with a trial date scheduled for January 19, 2022.

Paxton filed a lawsuit against the San Antonio ISD on August 16 after the district issued a vaccine mandate requiring all employees to be completely vaccinated by October 15.

According to board president Christina Martinez, nearly 90% of the workers had been vaccinated as of Thursday.

In April, Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order prohibiting vaccine passports and mask mandates in schools.

He signed a new executive order shortly after the district’s statement, prohibiting government organizations and businesses who work with the state from requiring COVID-19 vaccines, regardless of their FDA approval status.

San Antonio ISD was the first school district in Texas to require personnel to receive the vaccine. The decision was defended by former superintendent Pedro Martinez, who cited the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, which indicates that companies can make COVID-19 immunizations mandatory.

For qualified impairments or religious reasons, the district granted exemptions. At the school, both students and employees are expected to wear masks.

Deputy Attorney General Aaron Reitz stated the district is on its own with the mandate and maintained that the school system must follow state law despite of policy disputes.

“Among thousands of political subdivisions, San Antonio Independent is the only one that says, ‘Oh, this says no vaccination mandates, we don’t care, impose the vaccine mandate anyway,’” Reitz said. “This was the first and only time this had happened.”

The district’s lawyers contend that the state hasn’t demonstrated that vaccine demands are outside the school’s authority.

Abbott’s executive order has no authority under the Texas Disaster Act of 1975, which gives the governor jurisdiction during situations like the pandemic.

“Right now, we’re in the middle of an injunction hearing that the Attorney General is attempting to win so he can spin off. This is a condensed version of the information.