The Vaccine Mandate Case from Massachusetts’ Largest Hospital System Will Not Be Heard by the Supreme Court.

Employees at Massachusetts’ largest hospital system filed an emergency appeal with the United States Supreme Court, which was denied, according to the Associated Press.

Employees at Mass General Brigham filed an injunction with Justice Stephen Breyer, alleging that their employer was violating their religious rights by requiring vaccinations. Their boss had told them that if they didn’t get their first shot by November 5, they’d be fired. Breyer has not explained why the case was dismissed.

Neither the group of employees nor their lawyers have responded to demands for comment, according to The Boston Globe. Despite this denial, Mass General Brigham has maintained its vaccine mandate. According to a statement from the non-profit hospital system, 430 staff were fired for failing to comply with the order. This figure is insignificant when compared to the over 80,000 Mass General Brigham employees who participated.

The firm previously emphasized the need of immunization, particularly among staff, in a statement. “The most critical and responsible thing any of us can take to put an end to this horrific pandemic and protect patients, families, and each other,” the business stated. Employee exemptions, including religious ones, have also been received and considered by the hospital system. The prior statement stated, “Mass General Brigham has spoken regularly with workers since we announced the mandate and have a process in place for employees to request an exemption for medical or religious reasons.” “We got a number of exemption requests, and a knowledgeable team of reviewers carefully reviewed each one.” On Monday, Massachusetts reported 5,497 cases of COVID-19. A total of 839 people have been admitted to Mass General Brigham’s 14 facilities as a result of these cases.

According to court documents, six employees have been dismissed, one has quit, and another has been vaccinated in order to keep their jobs.

The employees who filed the lawsuit claim that the requirement violates federal anti-discrimination statutes.

Breyer, who is in charge of Massachusetts’ emergency appeals, took action without consulting Mass General Brigham first. The request has been dismissed by lower courts as well.

