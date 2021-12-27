The USS Milwaukee is being held at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base due of a COVID-19 outbreak among its fully vaccinated crew.

The US Navy announced in a statement that the crew is “100% immunized” and that “any COVID-19 positive sailors are quarantined on board and away from other crew members.”

Some of the affected sailors “have showed modest symptoms,” according to the statement. The hit Navy vessel, the COVID-19, is a Freedom version littoral combat ship. Coronavirus vaccines continue to be effective against the disease, according to the US Navy, and the ship is “following an aggressive mitigation approach in accordance with Navy and CDC guidelines.” To keep inhabitants of Guantanamo Bay from catching the virus, none of the affected crew members were allowed to leave the ship.

After docking for refueling, the USS Milwaukee was detained at the naval facility in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The ship sailed from Mayport, Florida, on Dec. 14 for a deployment to the United States 4th Fleet area of operations. It’s unclear which strain of the virus affected the crew. According to Axios, it’s also unknown whether the sick crew members have received their booster doses.

Booster jabs are “not now necessary but suggested” in the US Navy, according to a representative for the US Naval Forces Southern Command, Cmdr. Kate Meadows, in an email to The Washington Post. The Navy, according to Meadows, does not reveal the number of affected personnel “at the crew/unit level.” The Milwaukee departed Florida with more than 100 sailors and a helicopter combat crew, according to The New York Times. The length of time the battleship will be docked has yet to be determined by the US Navy.

According to the New York Times, the Guantanamo Bay base hospital announced Sunday that none of the affected crew members from the Milwaukee required hospitalization as a result of the outbreak. “Our medical and public health staff are in close contact with medical on board ship,” hospital spokesperson Dawn Grimes said. This isn’t the first time an outbreak has afflicted personnel of the US military and Navy. According to Fox News, the first big breakout was registered among crew members of the USS Theodore Roosevelt in early 2020, which resulted in one sailor death.

COVID-19 was contracted by almost 1,000 of the ship’s 4,800 crew members. According to recent data from the United States Navy, 98 percent of servicemen have been vaccinated.