The USS Connecticut, a damaged submarine, arrives in San Diego on the surface with its sonar dome missing.

The USS Connecticut, a crippled Seawolf-class submarine that purportedly set sail from Guam a month ago, arrived in San Diego early Sunday, having traveled the entire route on the surface.

According to USNI News, the submarine was sighted approaching San Diego Bay with its whole bow sonar dome gone, making it dangerous to travel underwater.

After a collision in the South China Sea in October, the vessel was damaged. Ship spotter WarshipCam was the first to release a photo of the vessel approaching the harbor.

The submarine is “safe and stable” after a travel across the Pacific Ocean from Guam, according to Cmdr. Cynthia Fields, a Navy spokeswoman for the US Pacific Fleet. Though the submarine is slated to return to Bremerton soon, the exact date is unknown.

The USS Connecticut chose to leave Guam because the latter lacks a drydock for major repairs, according to The Drive.

Despite the fact that Pearl Harbor is the nearest location with such capabilities, Connecticut is unlikely to use it because its drydock facilities are already overburdened. The Pearl Harbour facilities are also a “strategic asset” in the Pacific. According to the assessment, Connecticut calling on the drydock there for repairs would have a long-term impact on their capacity.

The destroyer USS Mustin landed in San Diego shortly after the submarine, suggesting that the ship may have provided protection for the submarine for at least part of its journey.

The USS Connecticut, according to the US Navy, collided with an unmapped seamount in the South China Sea in early October. Its ballast tanks and forward portion were damaged in the crash. The tragedy on Oct. 2 resulted in the injuries of 11 crew members.

The sub was probably certainly involved in a “head-on collision that damaged its sonar dome,” a vital sensor system, according to analysts who reviewed the satellite photographs released last month. The vessel was effectively blind and deaf underwater as a result of this, and it had to flee quickly.

The Navy, on the other hand, has insisted that the nuclear reactor and the rest of Connecticut’s propulsion system were not harmed in the disaster.

The yacht traveled to Guam on the surface after the crash, arriving on Oct. 8 for early repairs and a damage assessment. Last month, it left Guam on its own power.