The USS Carl Vinson sails with an F-35 Air Wing on board as the Navy deploys advanced supersonic stealth jets.

The USS Carl Vinson and its strike group sailed from San Diego to the Indo-Pacific region on Monday, carrying an air wing of F-35C Lightning II fighter jets, the Navy’s first deployment of the stealth planes on a carrier.

According to NBC San Diego, the 41-year-old Nimitz-class aircraft carrier completed a 17-month overhaul to support F-35s, the world’s most advanced jet.

According to the Navy, the ship entered the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, Washington, in 2019 for a $367 million overhaul to house the jets, as well as maintenance on its rudders, shafts, tanks, and crew housing areas.

The jets, which travel faster than sound, will take the place of the F/A 18s. The new addition contains a variety of sensors and technologies that can swiftly diagnose and solve problems.

Major Robert Ahern, a Marine Corps pilot, was quoted in the paper as saying, “To be able to cue weapons and cue sensors with your helmet and have that shown to you, it’s a big gain for situational awareness.”

The Navy CMV-22B Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that can land vertically like a helicopter and fly like a fixed-wing plane, is also on board the aircraft carrier. According to USNI News, it can also transport critical spare parts, such as the F-35C’s replacement F135 jet engine, from either a cargo ship at sea or a shoreside facility.

The Osprey will replace the Navy’s aging C-2 Greyhound, a logistics workhorse that transports passengers, mail, and freight from shore to ship, with its short takeoff and landing capabilities.

The strike group, which is manned by approximately 7,000 sailors, has been deployed “in support of global maritime security operations,” according to the Navy. However, commanders have not stated where the group will be heading in the Indo-Pacific region.

The carrier strike group also includes Carrier Air Wing 2’s nine squadrons, the guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain, and Destroyer Squadron 1’s six guided-missile destroyers. USS Higgins, USS O’Kane, USS Chafee, USS Dewey, USS Stockdale, and USS Michael Murphy are among the destroyers.

The strike carrier group held a two-week practice near the Hawaiian Islands in June, while the Russian Navy conducted a massive exercise nearby. Ironically, Russia’s training centered on a scenario that involved “detecting, countering, and launching missile strikes against a pretend enemy’s aircraft carrier strike group.”