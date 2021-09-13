The use of social media encryption could stymie efforts to protect minors from online sexual exploitation.

Companies like Facebook and Twitter have been told not to encrypt conversations unless they can ensure that their platforms are devoid of illicit sexual content.

According to the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Social Media, encryption could make it difficult to detect illicit imagery.

MPs, who began a probe into the “disturbing” rise of so-called “self-generated” child sexual abuse material last November, are now urging businesses to take action to safeguard children from internet grooming and sexual abuse.

Many witnesses “expressed very significant concerns” about the impact of encryption on child protection, according to the MPs.

“The APPG believes it is entirely unacceptable for a corporation to encrypt a service that has numerous child users,” the MPs wrote in their report, Selfie Generation – What’s Behind The Rise Of Self-Generated Indecent Images Of Children? This would be extremely harmful to child protection.

“Until a practical solution that provides equivalency with the current arrangements for the detection of this imagery can be established, we propose that technology companies do not encrypt their services.”

Material filmed with webcams, frequently in the child’s own room, and then published online is one example of self-generated content. Children have been groomed, tricked, or extorted into creating and sharing a sexual image or video of themselves in some circumstances.

The trend “seems to have been exacerbated by the Covid-19 problem,” according to the paper. Experts believe that an increase in the number of offenders trading child sex abuse material during lockdowns could help to fuel demand even after the pandemic has passed.

Chairman of the APPG, Labour MP Chris Elmore, said social media companies must be more aggressive in removing offensive photos and make it clear to young users how to report them.

“It is past time for us to take significant action to correct this terrible mess,” he said.

“Every day, children face horrific cruelty, abuse, and, in some cases, death.

“Social media corporations are profoundly failing in their responsibilities, ignoring what should be a clear moral imperative to protect underage users.

“With institutional re-design, including the creation of a duty of care on the part of enterprises toward their youthful consumers, they need to get a grip.”

