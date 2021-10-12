The use of child actors in a NASA video by Kamala Harris has sparked widespread criticism.

Conservatives have attacked Vice President Kamala Harris over a NASA video in which she talks about space exploration with toddlers who turn out to be actors.

The YouTube video Get Curious With Vice President Harris, released in honor of World Space Week, shows five youngsters discussing space on a trip to Washington, DC, where they visit the Naval Observatory.

The group speaks with NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station through Zoom in the nine-minute video (ISS).

They converse with Harris, who is also the head of the Space Council, and are ecstatic when she assures them they will “learn so much” and “see the moon’s craters with your own eyes.”

Harris is shown in the film taking questions from the teenagers.

However, other news organizations claimed that the video mislead viewers by portraying the group as being chosen exclusively for their interest in space.

Trevor Bernardino, 13, of Monterrey, California, said he received the call to appear in the video after sending in a monologue about something he cares about and three questions he would ask a world leader, according to KSBW TV.

“Then about a week later, my agency phoned me and said, ‘Hey Trevor, you booked it,'” he explained to the network. According to the Daily Mail, he was accompanied by kid actors Derrick Brooks II, Emily Kim, Zhoriel Tapo, and Sydney Schmooke.

Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, who took aim at the video during a debate on his show with fellow conservative Candace Owens on Monday, was among those who were not amused.

‘If you dare, look it up and keep an eye on it.’ “It’s the fakest thing that’s ever been caught on tape,” he remarked. “Watch it again, watch your own soul die as you do.” “It’s so manufactured, there’s nothing authentic about her at all,” Owens said to Tucker Carlson Tonight presenter Tucker Carlson. “Just when you thought the most false human being in the history of the world couldn’t get any more phony there’s this,” Donald Trump Jr. tweeted. Her dedication to cringing is very admirable!” “The office of the @VP is @VeepHBO in real life,” GOP spokesman Paris Dennard tweeted, referring to the comedy series starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus as the fictional vice president. This is a condensed version of the information.