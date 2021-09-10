The US Treasury warns that if Congress does not act, the country would reach its debt limit in October.

According to a Washington think tank, the federal government is on the verge of a never-before-seen default on its debt limit, which is expected to happen between mid-October and mid-November, mirroring warnings issued this week by the US Treasury.

The default date, according to the Bipartisan Policy Center, is likely to be between a few weeks after the start of the new fiscal year on October 1 and mid-November, dubbed the “X Date” by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. According to the Associated Press, the government will soon run out of alternatives to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling without congressional action.

According to Shai Akabas, the center’s head of economic policy, “given the current pace of federal expenditure and receipts, we are relatively confident that the X Date will not occur before the start of the fiscal year or even the week or so following,” “However, this train could veer off the tracks very soon.”

Yellen wrote to congressional leaders this week, warning that if the government does not act, the United States will default in October.

Yellen has been using what the law refers to as “extraordinary measures” to keep the government running and avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, which was reinstated on August 1 after a two-year suspension.

The current limit is $28.4 trillion, and Yellen has been disinvesting various government trust funds, such as government employee pension funds, in order to stay under the debt limitation.

If such resources are depleted, the government will be unable to pay its bills or even service its debt, resulting in the country’s first default in history.

Because US Treasury assets are regarded the safest investments in the world, such a catastrophe would send shockwaves through the global financial system.

Republicans have stated that they will not support an increase in the debt ceiling, despite doing so throughout Donald Trump’s presidency. Republicans say Democrats should use the budget reconciliation process to raise or suspend the debt ceiling, as they did for President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion infrastructure program. This may be accomplished without the support of the Republican Party.

